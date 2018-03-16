Juvenile Task Force continues progress 4 weeks after formation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Stopping teen crime has been the sole focus of Metro’s Juvenile Task Force.

It’s been a month since its formation and the head of the task force told News 2 officers have been successful over the last four weeks.

Metro Lieutenant Blaine Whited said the task force has been focusing on two main crimes among teens.

“We know that the two things that are causing us problems with the juveniles are guns and cars– stolen cars. We know that we have to focus in on taking cars off the streets, and taking the firearms back from these juveniles.,” said Lt. Whited.

The latest numbers from the task force show officers have arrested 55 adults and 34 juveniles. Those arrests resulted in 16 felony counts.

Police have also confiscated 27 guns, made 38 drug seizures, and found seven stolen cars.