WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Republican State Senator Mae Beavers is officially entering the Wilson County Mayor race.

Beavers picked up the paperwork Friday to make her bid official.

The former state senator resigned from her seat back in August, 2017 to go all in on a bid for governor.

Beavers suspended her bid for governor on Jan. 30. Wilson County residents will vote for Mayor on Aug. 2.