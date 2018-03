NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For a fifteenth year, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is offering free sober rides for St. Patrick’s Day.

The rides will be offered from 10 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday. Riders can be picked up at Second Avenue and Broadway in downtown Nashville.

Riders will be taken home or to a hotel on a first come, first serve basis and reservations are not accepted.