Construction noise becoming constant nuisance for some Nashville residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Construction noise is becoming a constant nuisance for some Nashville residents.

The persistent construction noise outside off 18th Avenue is driving residents and business owners crazy.

Christian Roach is a resident of the Artisan Apartments, just across the street from the site where crews are building a 10 story office space.

He said he didn’t expect the noise to continue for as long as it has.

“It’s been getting worse the last week or so,” Roach said. “They finished blasting a couple of weeks ago and we thought that was going to be the end of it, but the last week or so has been pretty brutal starting every morning.”

Rachel Sabantine is another resident News 2 talked to and she said she understands the growing pains in a thriving city.

“I mean, there’s construction everywhere. It’s Nashville and I get that that’s kind of a consequence of moving to a city like this that’s up and coming. I’m obviously part of that problem of moving in and needing space for people,” said Sabantine.

But residents said the early morning hours are impossible to ignore and have started interfering with daily life.

“Around 6 a.m. or 6:30 a.m. it wakes us up abruptly and then I’m putting the pillow over my face trying to drown out the sound, putting the ear plugs in, that sort of thing,” Sabantine explained.

Video submitted to News 2 by a viewer shows crews working in the early morning hours. The viewer said it was taken around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

News 2 talked to the superintendent with the group Jones Bros Contractors and they said this is the first time they have heard of a complaint.

Their contract states they can work sun-up to sun-down and that they will start closer to 7 a.m. in respect of the residents.

News 2 spoke with Rory Rowan from Metro Public Works, who oversees permits for construction sites.

Rowan said guidelines for hours of work vary depending on the site.

“We make an assessment based on the type of road the site is on and based off if there are residents surrounding it,” Rowan explained. “Guidelines for work hours are site specific but if we receive a complaint, we try to adjust what we can do to comply with residents.”

News 2 also reached out to Metro Codes and have not yet received a response on the guidelines regarding times of construction.