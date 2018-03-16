Bellevue gun range offers free active shooter classes to citizens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a terrifying ordeal, now becoming all too common coast to coast. What should you do should if you find yourself in an active shooter situation?

One local gun range is offering advice through free classes, hoping to spread the word to all who might be interested. Royal Range USA has been offering the classes now for months. With decades of experience in law enforcement, Bob Allen, now retired, has watched his active shooter class grow. The meeting is free to the public, with about forty to fifty in attendance on Friday. “It’s on everybody’s mind, and obviously it’s not gonna stop tomorrow,” Allen added. “I think everybody ought to be able to know what to do in a situation,” said Chip Balduf, at the start of class.

“I want to know what to do in case that happens, or in a grocery store, or while i’m out shopping,” Tonya Balduf chimed in.

It was just last month that 17 were killed at a shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Just two months ago, 18 were injured during a shooting at Marshall County High School, in Kentucky.

Eight were injured last fall, at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch.

“We’re going to tell people tonight the more advanced options that you have to get out, or even fight for your life when the guy comes in,” said Allen.

School shootings remain top of mind coast to coast, weighing on educators in all capacities.

“I teach medical students and things of that nature,” said Joice Perkins, adjunct faculty member with Meharry Medical College. “I’ve not had a gun, and don’t shoot. So it’s foreign, and I know there must be some skills that I know might be helpful.”

For information on future free classes, visit Royal Range’s Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/RoyalRangeUSA/