FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped from the Franklin County jail.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department said Timothy Poe and Michael Cyree escaped from the jail by moving an air conditioning ramp and duct work from a unit on top of the building.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff at 931-862-0123.