Authorities look to squash sex trafficking rumors in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rumors of sex trafficking and women in Murfreesboro being targeted, but police said rumors only tie up resources.

Recent crimes and disappearances in Rutherford County are causing people to worry while rumors fly.

Murfreesboro Police want to ease fears about what’s going on.

On Feb. 17, Blair Alexander, 23, is found dead near West College Street in Murfreesboro; her bags full of clothing were nearby her lifeless body.

“Ms. Alexander knew her attacker or had some connection to her attacker,” said Murfreesboro Police Ofc. Amy Norville. “The investigation is shown she was not a random victim of crime.”

Then on Feb. 25, Carol Brandon, 65, was found dead in the woods near Blackman Elementary School.

“She had a previous history with our department with some mental health concerns,” Norville said. “The autospy showed no signs of foul play.”

On March 4, a woman ran inside the Shell Station on Chaffin Place, bloody, beaten and bare foot telling workers she had been attacked.

“She made a comment about possibly having been trafficked,” Norville said. “The investigation showed that was not the case, she was with her attacker consensually.”

On March 5 in Rutherford County, Katelyn Ervin, 26, was found dead.

“Detectives are actively investigating the death of a Rutherford County woman whose family reported her missing Feb. 27,” said Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Steve Craig.

Authorities told News 2 Craig could not release any details because of the ongoing investigation.

“Katelyn’s death is not related to any other missing person case or any other death case in Rutherford County,” Craig said.

On March 6, Victoria Burgess went missing.

Police think she left on her own free will.

“Ms. Burgess recently had a baby and it is believed that she is suffering some post po deppression,” Norville said. “She has been in contact with her husband during the time she was missing, but do to her current mental state we are trying to locate her.”

Oakland High School student Molly Spies, 17, went missing March 7.

She was last seen at the Just Love Coffee Shop.

“Our recent, current missing juvenile is believed to be a run-away that left under her own free will,” Norville said. “Our main concern for her is her medical condition and the fact she doesn’t have the medications with her that she needs. Her medical status is what’s causing great concern in that case.”

A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the whereabouts of Spies.

A Stewarts Creek High School 17-year-old went missing Wednesday.

She was last seen at the Sonic on Almaville Road. Smyrna Police told us she was a run-away, and has been found safely.

Murfreesboro police want to squash the rumors are women being targeted for sex trafficking and say these cases are not connected.

“The reason cases that we’ve had concerning female victims are all individuals cases and have no relation to each other,” Norville said. “There are no relations between the cases.”

If you have any information on any of these cases please call Rutherford County CrimeStoppers at (615) 893-7867.