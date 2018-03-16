As city buzzes with excitement for NCAA tournament, Metro police warns of fake tickets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the NCAA tournament in Nashville, the city is buzzing with excitement. Not only does the event bring money to the city, but it gives fans unique experience to watch their favorite team one of the biggest stages.

In Nashville, there are some big matchups as the two seed Cincinnati takes on 15 Georgia State.

Following that game, 10 seed Texas and seven seed Nevada go head-to-head. Then one seed Xavier and 16 seed Texas Southern play.

The last game of the day is between eight seed Missouri and nine seed Florida St.

While not all the teams will move on to play Sunday, there still might be a few tickets for sale.

It’s always a good idea to check to make sure the tickets you buy aren’t counterfeit.

“ I have been burned before at the Super Bowl on ticket so I’m very cautious of where I get my tickets from,” Daniel Hobbs said, who is in Nashville for the tournament.

“I go to a trusted site if you go to a trusted site you usually have your money back guaranteed. It doesn’t make up for missing the event, or forking out more money to a scalper to get into the event. But you know what a fan like me I will pay what I have to pay,” said fan John Janusik.

Metro police said there have been no reports of fake tickets being sold in Nashville at this point, but always be aware and use a trusted website or buy from a trusted friend