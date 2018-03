GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been taken into custody for the 2001 murder of a Giles County woman.

David Johnson was arrested on Friday in Cannon County for first-degree murder.

The sheriff’s department had been working on Jolene Abernathy Ingram’s murder case since her death nearly 17 years ago.

Authorities said recently discovered information in the case led to Johnson’s arrest.

Additional information was not immediately released.