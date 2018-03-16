$5K reward offered for information leading to missing Murfreesboro teen

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the location of a missing and endangered 17-year-old.

Molly Spies was last seen on March 6 at Just Love Coffee on MTCS Boulevard in Murfreesboro. The Oakland High School student has medical problems, including a heart condition that requires medication that she does not have with her.

Spies is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call police at 615-893-1311.