2 wanted for stealing wallet from elderly man at Smyrna Cracker Barrel

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for two men who are believed to have distracted an elderly man before taking his wallet at the Smyrna Cracker Barrel.

It happened on Feb. 17 at the location off Sam Ridley Parkway.

Smyrna police said the suspects approached the 86-year-old victim and began a conversation with him.

While one suspect spoke to the victim, the other bumped into him and took his wallet, according to Smyrna police.

The suspects then immediately went to Target and bought $1,000 in gift cards. They were denied when they attempted to purchase another $1,000 in gift cards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna police at 615-267-5002.