10 Antioch HS students face rioting charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ten students are face rioting charges after a peaceful walkout Antioch High School turned unruly Wednesday morning.

Police said 10 students, two 17-year-olds, two 16-year-olds, four 15-year-olds, one 14-year-old, and one 18-year-old, face aggravated rioting charges for their disorderly behavior.

The behavior included jumping on a patrol car, causing $500 to $1,000 in damage.

Officers obtained the warrants charging nine teens with aggravated rioting in juvenile court Friday afternoon.

An adult warrant charging the 18-year-old with aggravated rioting, was also issued.