SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a rollover crash on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard Friday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near exit 14.

Gallatin police said it was only one vehicle was involved in the crash and it appears the car crossed the median before overturning.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

The roadway is not expected to fully reopen until 10 a.m.