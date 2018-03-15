Williamson County Animal Center waives fees for adult dogs

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Williamson County Animal Center is waiving its fees for all adult dogs this weekend.

The “Lucky Dog” event begins on Friday and continues through Sunday.

The shelter currently has more than 25 adult dogs, ages one and older, that are in need of their forever homes.

All dogs whose fees have been waived will have a green sponsored sign on their kennels. Click here to check out adoptable pets.

Williamson County Animal Center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

The weekend event is sponsored by Mark Boggess of United Real Estate Music City.