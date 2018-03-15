VIDEO: TBI agents no stranger to opioid epidemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a discussion that isn’t going away anytime soon. The opioid epidemic is here and stronger than ever as it makes headlines nearly every day in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Health said although last year’s numbers are in just yet, but more than 1,600 people died of opioid overdoses in 2016.

The Nashville Fire Department added it administered Narcan to 900 patients last year alone.

All day Thursday, News 2 is continuing its commitment to covering the opioid crisis right here in Tennessee.

“Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis: One year later” began Thursday on Good Morning Nashville at 4 a.m. and continues throughout the day in every newscast.