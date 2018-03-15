Trace Adkins, Lt. Gen. Russel Honore to headline American Red Cross Lifesaver Breakfast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Area Chapter of the American Red Cross is pleased to announce Lt. General Russel L. Honoré, as the keynote speaker for this year’s Lifesaver Breakfast. The event will take place on Monday, March 26th at 7:30 a.m. at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville.

A tireless advocate for the Red Cross and the importance of preparedness, Lt. General Russel L. Honoré is best known for serving as commander of Joint Task Force Katrina. From global and domestic terrorist threats to natural disasters, Lt. General Russel L. Honoré will address the risks to our individual, community and economic security. In his straightforward, no-nonsense approach, Lt. General Russel L. Honoré will share critical strategies for transforming individuals into resilient leaders and helping organizations and communities effectively prepare, react, rebound and unify.

The Lifesaver Breakfast hosts Nashville’s most influential business and community leaders, sharing the mission of the American Red Cross and raising the financial resources necessary to provide their core humanitarian services.

American Red Cross National Celebrity Cabinet member and multi-platinum country star Trace Adkins will present the Red Cross Crystal Cross Award to iHeartMedia’s nationally-syndicated The Bobby Bones Show for their outstanding philanthropic support. The Crystal Cross Award honors celebrities and entertainment partners who have shown exemplary support of, and service to, the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross.

Dr. Phil Wenk and Alan Wenk will serve as co-chairpersons of the 2018 Lifesaver Breakfast. Dr. Philip A. Wenk serves as President and CEO of Delta Dental of Tennessee and Alan serves as a Senior Vice President at RCCH Healthcare Partners and is a member of the Nashville Area Red Cross Board of Directors.

For more information on the Lifesaver Breakfast, or tickets visit lifesaverbreakfast.org.