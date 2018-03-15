Titans sign running back Dion Lewis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – He is not the biggest Tennessee Titan, but running back Dion Lewis may have the biggest heart.

Lewis was in Nashville Thursday to sign his new reported 4-year, $20 million contract with the Titans and then had an emotional meeting with the media.

The five foot, eight inch, 195 pound veteran from Pittsburgh is still scarred by being overlooked earlier in his career and even out of the league in 2014.

That makes him the perfect fit for general manager Jon Robinson who is loading up this roster with players who have refused to accept failure and overcome numerous obstacles.

Lewis fought back tears numerous times talking about his journey and the battle to prove the Titans right.

“Just continue working hard and proving people wrong that ever doubted me, called me too little, not fast enough, not strong enough, so I just use that all as motivation. It’s just the beginning for me.”

In 54 career game, including 19 starts, he has rushed for 1,584 yards and 10 touchdowns on 329 carries. He also has accumulated 88 receptions for 717 yards and five touchdowns.

Last season was a breakout season for Lewis that saw him carry the ball a career high 180 times for 896 yards and average a whopping 5.0 yards per carry.

He is slated to be paired with Derrick Henry in the Titans backfield.

Lewis said he’s excited about that opportunity and thinks they can complement each other, but also made a point to say he’s “here to compete.”

Lewis entered the NFL in 2011 as a fifth-round draft choice (149th overall) of the Philadelphia Eagles.

He played his first two seasons in Philadelphia before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2013.

He was placed on injured reserve prior to the 2013 season, which was followed by a stint with the Indianapolis Colts in 2014. He signed with the Patriots in 2015.