NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two-time Super Bowl champ Malcolm Butler has signed a deal with the Tennessee Titans.

The team made the official announcement Thursday afternoon.

Butler has spent the last four seasons in New England where he played with Titans cornerback Logan Ryan.

While in New England, Butler made more than 200 tackles and had eight interceptions.

Butler will speak to the media Thursday afternoon for the first time since signing with the team.