TBI to suspected drug dealers: ‘We’re coming for you’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The message from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is clear when it comes to suspected drug dealers.

“If you’re out there and you’re dealing these drugs that lead to somebody’s death, we’re coming after you,” TJ Jordan, Assistant Director of the TBI Drug Investigation Division told News 2. “[Dealers are] making it more appealing and attractive to a user. They’re hooking them, and potentially killing them.”

Jordan has worked countless cases involving overdose deaths.

“To sit and listen to an individual’s mother, father, brother, sister, and say we lost our loved one as a result of this crisis, is heartbreaking. It’s one of the worst things I’ve seen in my entire career,” Jordan said.

The opioid crisis remains target number one for the TBI, which is why Jordan said the agency is now slapping accused drug dealers with heftier charges.

Earlier this month, two Johnson City women were indicted for reckless homicide in connection with a man’s overdose death. TBI agents said the two women sold the man heroin that was believed to be laced with fentanyl.

“We’re looking for opportunities to do that everyday. That’s part of our strategy,” Jordan said. “We’ve got a lot of district attorneys across the state that are waiting to do it, as well.”

Battling the crisis comes with its share of obstacles for the TBI though, including case loads that are up across the board.

A special opioid task force formed in 2017 by House Speaker Beth Harwell suggested adding 25 drug agents to the agency within the next year. Jordan said reports indicate the governor has added 10 agents to the budget.

“Ten, 25, we welcome either. We obviously are behind the curve, the 8 ball. We need more resources,” Jordan said.

Over the last few years, Jordan said submissions to the TBI’s drug lab are up about 25 percent, creating backlogs and delays. Some of those submissions have contained a deadly combination of drugs which meant increased protocols and procedures had to be put into place for the safety of forensic scientists.

The TBI has also equipped its agents with Narcan, emergency treatment to reverse an opioid overdose.

The methods will likely evolve over the coming years, but Jordan said the message will always be about saving lives.

“We’re not out there to arrest every addict on the street,” Jordan said. “That’s why I say to anybody that can scoop somebody up today and get them help, do it. It’s just like responding to a traffic accident to me and pulling somebody out of a burning car.”