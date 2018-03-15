Sumner County the latest to go after opioid distributers, manufacturers

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The opioid epidemic is hitting communities hard.

No matter your race, religion or economic standing anyone can be affected, and Tennessee is one of the hardest hit states. Sumner County, like many counties in Middle Tennessee, is no stranger to the crisis.

“I believe that it is a growing problem in Sumner County that is getting worse,” Sumner County Sheriff Larry Burke said.

According to Burke, over the last four to five years, the county has seen an increase in overdoses.

“If we establish that there may be opioid effect on that individual then we are directed and trained in Sumner County to be able to administer the Narcan,” explained Burke.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the number of opioid related deaths nationwide has increased year-to-year. In 2013, there were 754 opioid related deaths. That number rose to 1,186 in 2016.

“These are not safe drugs. We are here to tell you it has been proven in our county and across the state and across the nation,” said Sumner County Executive, Anthony Holt. “We are involved in litigation with pharmaceutical companies.”

The law firm Beasley Allen has filed a lawsuit against some of the pharmaceutical companies that manufacture and distribute opioids.

The complaint, which was filed on behalf of Sumner County, alleges the marketing of these drugs contributed to the creation of the opioid epidemic.

“What we are seeking is any kind of compensation to reimburse increased law enforcement costs [and] treatment rehabilitation that are currently falling on the taxpayers,” said Ryan Kral

This lawsuit will be grouped with many more from around the nation with a hearing in Ohio.

“When lawyers sought the consolidation of all these law firms nationwide there were roughly 60 to 70 filed and since then, there are over 150 that have filed over the last few months,” said Kral. “We believe they have a good shot, whether it is a city or county in court to try to get these companies to try to be accountable and to compensate them for those who have been hurt by their product.”

Kral said the lawsuits are becoming more common and it is likely there will be more filed in the future.