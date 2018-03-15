Sen. Lamar Alexander says problem is clear when looking at opioid crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the last six month, Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander has spent time hearing from devastated parents who have lost children to the opioid crisis.

“[It’s] heartbreaking for families and children,” Alexander said.

Alexander said after six months of hearings on the opioid crisis, the problem is clear.

“We have 6.6 million Tennesseans,” he said. “Last year, we had 7.6 million opioid prescriptions.”

In 2016, 64,000 people died of drug overdoses across the country – a majority of them were opioid related.

With the opioid trend continuing, Alexander and members of the senate health committee are preparing legislation aimed at stemming the tide.

“We need to support more federal dollars for treatment because treatment takes a long time and treatment is expensive,” he said.

Alexander said the committee is working to fund research to produce non-addictive painkillers and lawmakers are working to prevent over-prescribing inside the country and the flood of synthetic drugs from overseas.

“We can do more to keep fentanyl from coming in from China by giving the food and drug administration the power to seize packages,” he explained.

Some though question whether the federal government is committing enough resources to the opioid fight. A two-year budget deal passed by Congress last month calls for an additional $6 billion in funding. Some say that amount is a fraction of what is needed considering the scope of the problem.

“Well, yes, it does justify spending more and we are spending more,” Alexander said.

Alexander said grant money is flowing to state and Congress is poised to approve new dollars for opioid treatment.

Experts predict when the 2017 numbers are released later this year, they’ll show overdose deaths continue to rise.

“Where there is an end in sight and whenever we put our minds to it we can usually solve a problem, so I think we solve it step-by-step.”