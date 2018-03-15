Rob Forrest pays $45K back to city, now on unsupervised probation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rob Forrest, the former head of security for ex-mayor Megan Barry, is now on unsupervised probation after paying the city back $45,000.

Forrest was ordered to pay back the money as part of a negotiated plea agreement. Earlier this month he pleaded guilty to theft of property over $10,000. That charge stemmed from his overtime pay.

Before paying the restitution, Forrest was given three years supervised probation. Since the money has been paid he will now be on unsupervised probation for the remainder of the three years.

The charges against him stem from the former mayor’s admission to having a two-year affair with him. Forrest’s wife, Penny, has since filed for divorce.

