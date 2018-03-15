Predators forward Calle Jarnkrok to miss rest of regular season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Preds will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the regular season.

The team announced Thursday that forward Calle Jarnkrok will miss the rest of the regular season because of an upper-body injury he sustained against the Winnipeg Jets on March 14.

Jarknrok was having a career year for the Preds, scoring 16 goals and registering 19 assists. Both totals are career highs.

Jarnkrok will miss the team’s 13 remaining games. The regular season ends April 7th for the Preds.

The news comes as the Predators head west to Arizona to begin a three-game road trip. The team will faceoff against the Coyotes Thursday at 9 p.m.

Nashville currently leads the NHL with 100 points in 69 games.