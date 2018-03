Addiction to prescription opioid painkillers such as oxycodone or hydrocodone is a problem that affects 54% of Americans, according to a Marist Poll. About one in four Americans say someone in their own family is addicted.

News 2 wants to know…Do you know someone who has been addicted to opioids? Vote in our poll below or click here to vote from the News 2 app. Be sure to click ‘Continue Reading’ to cast your vote.