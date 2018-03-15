Murder suspect dies following confrontation with Metro police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man suspected of murdering his girlfriend has died after a confrontation with Metro police officers at an Antioch condominium Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the suspected home of Matthew McGinnis on Rural Hill Road around 6 a.m. after his roommate discovered a broken window.

His roommate had changed the locks on the home to prevent McGinnis from entering the home, said Metro police spokesman Don Aaron.

The roommate reportedly provided keys to the home to police, who entered after hours of pleading with McGinnis to surrender.

Four SWAT officers cleared the bottom floor of the home before encountering multiple locked doors upstairs, according to Aaron.

Metro police reported officers encountered McGinnis in the threshold of a walk-in closet with a gun in his right hand pointed to his head.

As officers pleaded with McGinnins to drop the weapon, his elbow “twitched” and he shot himself in the head, according to Metro police.

Metro police said almost simultaneously, one of the SWAT officers fired his weapon and struck McGinnis.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is taking over the investigation, as is protocol with all officer-involved shooting.

The body of McGinnis’ girlfriend Nicole Stephens, 39, was found shot to death Monday in a shed behind her Madison home by her son.

Murder warrants were then issued for 35-year-old McGinnis in the death of Stephens.

Metro police believe McGinnins shot Stephens inside the Antioch townhome last weekend before transporting her body to the shed at her home on Sussex Drive.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.