Police investigate after woman finds masked man inside Bellevue home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a Bellevue woman came home to find a masked man lying on her bedroom floor.

It happened on March 9 as the woman arrived at her home on George Gaines Road to find her back door ajar.

Metro police reported the woman went inside and discovered the masked man lying on the floor of her bedroom.

She screamed and the man jumped up from the floor and ran outside to a beige Buick Century.

Before he drove away, the victim was able to take a photo of the burglar and his passenger, an older man with white facial hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.