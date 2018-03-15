NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2’s Opioid Crisis Town Hall on Thursday revealed progress is being made on tackling the problem in Middle Tennessee, but the state still has a long way to go.

The panel of experts consisted of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s TJ Jordan of the Drug Investigation Division, Republican Senator Ferrell Haile and Democratic State Senator from Nashville, Jeff Yarbro.

A big issue of debate — funding.

Yarbro claimed the governor’s $30 million opioid plan will cover only a fraction of the multi-pronged approach to fighting the crisis.

Haile then refuted that by questioning how democrats will fund their $250 million proposal.

Haile also detailed the huge task ahead for pharmaceuticals to help patients who may suffer from withdrawals.

But, they all agreed the drug pipeline needs to be cut off.

“You talk about opioids and pills whatnot, there’s another dynamic, we’re talking about fentanyl, a drug that’s much more potent,” said Jordan. “We’re also looking at an influx in cocaine. We’ve got more Mexican crystal meth coming into the country as well. So we’re chasing our tail as it is.”

Jordan added the TBI continues to develop strategies to deploy agents to stop that pipeline, and how the Governor’s plan to add agents would help in that process.

