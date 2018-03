NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A brand new exhibit will open at the Nashville Zoo on Thursday.

Expedition Peru: Trek of the Andean Bear will house Andean bears, pudu (the world’s smallest deer), guinea pigs and fresh water stingrays.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at the new exhibit the three bears will call home.

The immersive experience features an indigenous village similar to a Peruvian lodge, courtyard with seating areas, lush vegetation and wood, stone and metalwork.

Click here to read more.