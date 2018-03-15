Nashville joins 22 North American cities in bid for FIFA World Cup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Now that Nashville is getting a Major League Soccer team, the next big dream is the FIFA World Cup played at Nissan Stadium in 2026.

The United States, Mexico and Canada are pitching to host the world’s largest sporting event, and Nashville is one of the Candidate Host Cities in what they call the United Bid.

It’s the first hurdle in a long campaign, that could be almost as lengthy as World Cup competition.

This year, Russia is hosting 64 games in 11 cities over one month to determine the winner.

By 2026 there will be 16 cities hosting 80 matches over 32 days.

“This bid was the hardest one we’ve ever been a part of, but it’s worth the payoff if we are selected as a final host city for the biggest sporting event in the world. The experience of this process will benefit us, regardless,” said Butch Spyridon, President of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

A lot of local partners are working on the bid, including the Mayor’s Office, the Tennessee Titans, Nashville International Airport, Lipscomb and Trevecca Universities, the hotel community and the State of Tennessee.

A decision could come in June when the FIFA Congress convenes in Moscow, as the opening match of the 2018 World Cup gets underway.