NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee State University’s men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis is leaving for the University of Mississippi.

Davis will be announced as the head coach at Ole Miss during a ceremony on Monday.

OFFICIAL | Kermit Davis returns to home state to lead Rebel Hoops. Public introduction Monday at 5:30 p.m. at The Pavilion. 📰 https://t.co/3p5GDdmqRE pic.twitter.com/jzoyp2dXzh — Ole Miss Basketball (@OleMissMBB) March 15, 2018