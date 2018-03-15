March Madness draws in thousands of fans to downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – March Madness is underway, with only hours to go until tip off in Nashville

But Music City itself might be the ultimate winner, as thousands are expected flock to downtown.

Randy and Ricky Joins follow the tourney cross-country.

“This will be our 31st year in a row going somewhere for the NCAA tournament,” they explained outside Bridgestone Arena.

This year they picked Nashville, as did Mike Michele of Saratoga Springs, New York.

“Drink some beer, watch some games,” he exclaimed on Broadway. “Here for basketball this weekend!”

Mike, Randy and Ricky are three of thousands filling Broadway and beyond this weekend.

“There’s probably a good, 10,000 out of town visitors,” said Butch Spyridon, with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “So it’s a multi-million dollar spending spree. And the one thing you can count on with sports fans is they are going to drink some beer, lot of spare time, and they’re here to have fun.”

Drink some beer, and buy some boots. Janel Duquette with Trail West Boots expects this business boon to last through the weekend.

“They want fashion, and they’re excited, they want to take something home that screams Nashville,” she said. “Our numbers are way up right now, we’re very, very happy.”

As the tournament continues, city officials continue to work on bids to host the Women’s Final Four, NFL Draft and is included in a bid to bring the FIFA World Cup to North America.