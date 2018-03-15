Syringe exchange program provides users with clean needles, offers help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It may sound counter-intuitive – providing drug users with clean needles to help them get off drugs. But those who have been there say it works.

Non-profit syringe exchange programs have operated under the radar for years in Tennessee. After a long fight, they became legal last year to help cut down on the cost of treating HIV and Hepatitis C, but also to help with the opioid crisis. Users who turn in needles for clean ones receive information about how to get help with addiction.

That work is an around-the-clock labor of love for the Street Works team in Nashville. Their motto is, “We doze, but we never close.” The organization has a 24-hour helpline and a syringe exchange program that’s available to the community 12 hours a day, six days a week.

The program operates out of a mobile unit where drug users turn in clean needles and exchange them for clean ones and other supplies. The idea is to get dirty needles off the street, reduce the infection rate of blood-borne diseases, and help people get into treatment and recovery.

“It’s been one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever been a part of,” said Thomas Gooch, Street Works Prevention Director. “To be in the streets in active addiction, hanging around everybody doing whatever, then being on this part to where people look at me because they know I have personal experience. I was in the street, so people can come up to me.”

Gooch turned his life around through recovery and that’s how he earns the trust of his clients and helps them do the same.

“I know of nine individuals who have used Street Works exchange and are still clean today and in recovery. I know them personally,” Gooch said.

Tracie Hice is one of those individuals.

“I knew Thomas from recovery, where I had been before, so just seeing him reminded me of what my life used to be like before I relapsed,” Hice said. “What I could be doing, instead I was doing this.”

That was using intravenous drugs. Hice’s addiction started almost 20 years like it does for many others – she was prescribed an opioid for pain after she gave birth to her first child.

“The Lortabs just weren’t strong enough; it would take more and more,” Hice said. “I was looking for a cheaper way to stay high. It’s hard to explain when you’re in addiction. It’s like your all alone, no one understands, there is not help for me, I’m not like them, I’m different, so that’s what my mindset was.”

But changing her mindset became a matter of life and death.

“I wanted to kill myself,” Hice said. “I had two options, either kill myself or get off drugs.”

So Hice went back into treatment and recovery to be here for her 18 year old and two sets of twins.

“I don’t even know who I am anymore,” Hice said. “Everything in my life has changed – who’s in my life, who isn’t in my life, the way I look at things, everything, just everything.”

Just since Feb. 9 when Street Works received a $66,000 grant, the organization has already collected nearly 1,700 used syringes and had three referrals for people to enter treatment.

“The grant kind of hit every subject. They figured out that we need to be talking about mental health, we need to be talking about HIV, we need to be talking about Hepatitis C. [We] need to have treatment referrals, recovery house referrals,” Gooch said.

All of that resource information is on a card that is handed out to everyone who exchanges needles.

“Using does not have to be it for you,” Hice said. “There’s a whole wonderful life out there, that doesn’t have to be it.”

Street Works’s main mission is to provide services to those affected by HIV and AIDS. It’s funded through grants from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and organizations such as AIDS United. No taxpayer money is used to fund syringe service programs in Tennessee.