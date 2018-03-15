Former Judge Casey Moreland indicted on new charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Disgraced former General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland faces new charges.

A federal grand jury has indicted him on 5 additional counts of obstruction of justice, including witness tampering, destruction of documents and theft from a program receiving federal funds.

According to the U. S. Attorney’s office, Moreland allegedly embezzled cash from the Drug Court Foundation. He’s accused of telling the foundation director to deliver envelopes of cash to his office in exchange for increasing her paycheck.

The indictment also alleges that when Moreland became aware he was under FBI investigation in February, 2017, he told the foundation director to destroy documents and lie to the grand jury investigating his conduct.

Moreland is in custody in Kentucky. He’s scheduled to go on trial on June 19.

