Experts: State funding essential in fight to end opioid epidemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Heroin, prescription pills, opioid abuse – in the last year, Trina Frierson said she’s seen it all.

“It is just full-fledged,” said Frierson. “Listen, this is a different animal than we’ve dealt with in years.”

Frierson leads Mending Hearts, an organization that helps women overcome addictions to drugs and alcohol.

“We believe a woman needs to be in long-term recovery, especially to defeat the opioid crisis,” she said.

It’s a crisis Frierson said she and her team encounter every day and fight with the help of tax dollars.

“When the state gave us our first contract, it was unbelievable. We didn’t just go store the money in a bank or vault; we opened up more doors so more women could feel welcome,” explained Frierson.

Mending Hearts is just one of dozens of treatment facilities receiving state funding.

“It’s so important because those kinds of programs are low cost, high impact programs,” said Commissioner Marie Williams.

Commissioner Williams leads the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

In the past year, her office has received more tax dollars meant specifically for fighting opioid addiction.

The state received a $13.8 million Opioid State Targeted Response (STR) grant from the federal government.

“Those dollars have gone to funding 10 regional overdose prevention specialists that are across our state, that are training people in how to use Narcan. Then you’ve got the actual Naloxone distribution where we bring people back if we’ve overdosed,” explained Commissioner Williams.

The STR money is also used for treatment services and on programs to help people after they’ve been through recovery.

Another $6 million was awarded in grant money that will help more than 600 people in six counties get medication assisted treatment for their opioid addiction.

Most of this money is going to help the uninsured with a focused goal.

“Saves lives, create pathways of recovery,” said Commissioner Williams.

Commissioner Williams believes those pathways can be carved through our neighborhoods, which is why she says places like Mending Hearts is key to ending the opioid epidemic.

“This is really going to be won; the war against opioids is going to be won community by community.”