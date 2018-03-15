Drug court employee accused in case alongside former judge Casey Moreland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A drug court employee now faces charges in connection with the Casey Moreland case.

Court documents show the director of the Court Foundation Center stole over $15,000 in less than a year.

The Court Foundation Center is an outpatient treatment facility that operated under the Davidson County drug court.

The documents state the director, Nan Casey, and Moreland stole cash collected from people receiving treatment that was supposed to go to the center.

Casey also faces a charge for destroying evidence while Moreland was under investigation.

Moreland is currently jailed and faces numerous charges, including that he embezzled money from the drug court and instructed Casey to destroy evidence.

