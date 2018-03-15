Data reveals areas in Nashville with most drunk driving arrests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – So far this year in Nashville, 324 people have been arrested for driving under the influence.

This is according to the latest publicly available data from Metro police through March 10.

During the same time period in 2017, there had been 389 arrests. This year’s arrests correspond to an average of more than four impaired drivers arrested every day.

There are specific intersections where Metro police have made a significant amount of arrests.

Over the past 12 weeks, Metro police have made 15 arrests at the Briley Parkway East and Dickerson Pike interchange. Eleven arrests have been made at Nolensville and Edmonson pikes in South Nashville.

Two areas are tied for the third most DUI arrests of anywhere else in the city. Interstate 40 East and Old Hickory Boulevard in the Hermitage precinct has seen seven DUI arrests.

Also, there have been seven arrests at Albion Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Junior Boulevard in north Nashville.

Metro police have announced a sobriety checkpoint will be held on Saturday. The checkpoint will be at Eighth Avenue South late Saturday through early Sunday.

Reporter Julie Edwards tracks crime trends each week on Tuesday and Thursday on News 2 at 4 p.m.