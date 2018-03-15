Customer, clerk charged after police find stolen guns at Bordeaux market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While conducting an alcohol sales compliance check at a Bordeaux market, Metro police discovered two stolen guns—one on a customer and another on the clerk.

It happened Friday night at the Bordeaux market on Buena Vista Pike.

An officer spotted a .45 caliber semi-automatic gun carried by customer Edwin Gutierrez-Soto, 24. The gun had reportedly been stolen during a car burglary in two years ago on Fifth Avenue South. That weapon belonged to a Fort Campbell soldier.

Gutierrez-Soto was charged with possession of a stolen weapon and marijuana possession.

Metro police also charged the clerk, Mohammad Zaher, 27, with possession of a stolen gun and selling alcohol to a minor.

Zaher reportedly had a stolen nine millimeter semi-automatic pistol behind the counter. That weapon was stolen from a West Nashville home in April 2017, according to police.