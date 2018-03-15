Crime on college campuses down a bit, DUI offenses up a lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new crime study on college campuses across Tennessee shows overall crime was down by 2.8% in 2017.

The most common type of crime on campus falls under the category of larceny or theft: 26.8% of all crimes.

Here’s a quick view of the statewide numbers compiled by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation:

The study shows robberies were down 55%. There were 13 last year, and 29 the year before.

Assaults decreased by nearly 14% year to year.

Rapes were down 27% last year. There were 46 reported rapes in 2017, while there were 63 cases in 2016.

Driving under the influence offenses were up almost 61%.

Colleges are required by law to report crimes on campus every year.

You can read the full report and look at the numbers from every college across the state in the TBI report released Thursday:

Crime on Campus Study