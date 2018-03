HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 15-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Hickman County Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 6 a.m. at a home on Bobby Drive in the Lyles community.

Sources tell News 2 the boy was mentally disabled and died from burns sustained in the fire.

Neither his identity nor additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.