Campus rapes reported to police decrease in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Crime on Campus” report was released Thursday and it shows college rapes decreased in 2017 from 2016. However, sexual violence advocates believe those numbers are not accurate.

Tennessee has over 20 college campuses statewide. The TBI collects college crime data and puts the data in its Crime on Campus report. The report shows that rapes on college campuses decreased from 63 in 2016 to 46 in 2017.

“It’s really hard to know when the numbers go up or down because rape is under-reported,” said Katie Davis with the Sexual Assault Center. “There’s a lot of stigma related to sexual assault, which can cause barriers and fear related to reporting.”

The Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN) reports female college students are three times are more likely to be raped than other women. Yet, only 20 percent of female college students report if they have been raped.

“If underage drinking is involved they might feel they would get in trouble for that,” said Davis. “Maybe they don’t want their family or friends to know. They might feel embarrassed or shameful about it so if they move forward than other people might know about it.”

According to the data, one rape was reported at Tennessee State University last year and there were no arrests.

Five rapes were reported at Middle Tennessee State University and there were no arrests. Six rapes were reported at Vanderbilt University and one person was arrested.

Seven reports of rape were taken at Belmont University but Dr. Jason Rogers, Vice President for Administration and University of Counsel, said they all stem from one relationship. Still, no one was arrested.

“We don’t know if rape is under-reported at Belmont,” said Dr. Rogers. “But we want to know if our students are harmed in any way. We have services available to students who report sexual assault for their physical, mental and spiritual health.”

Davis said the lack of arrests in rape cases is an issue. Victims may not be likely to come forward if their attacker isn’t held accountable. But there is hope Davis said.

“I think we’ll see that more individuals are empowered to come forward and report and speak out about their experiences because of the Me Too movement.”

Lipscomb University’s data was not yet available, but News 2 spoke with the Title IV coordinator. She said in order to encourage students to come forward there must be trust.

“I think it takes building an element of trust with the students for them to know that the particular university is supportive of them and that they are there to help them though the process,” said Kathy Hargis, Associate VP and Title IV Coordinator for Lipscomb. “We encourage anyone who is a victim or survivor of any Title IV misconduct to report that to us so that we can take the proper action and provide the appropriate resources for our students.”

TSU said in a statement, “Tennessee State University and TSUPD take allegations of sexual assault very seriously. The TSUPD thoroughly investigates all allegations of sexual assault and forwards its findings to the district attorney’s office for consideration of prosecution. A person may also choose not to proceed through the legal processes.

“TSU provides numerous services to sexual assault victims. This includes confidential counseling services on campus, as well as referrals to off-campus counseling resources. The university also offers interim remedial measures during an investigation, on a case-by-case basis, to provide for the complainant’s safety and to support the complainant in continuing her or his education. Such measures include: no-contact orders, housing or schedule changes, campus escorts, and academic accommodations, among other remedies. Resources are also made available to alleged respondents, as appropriate to the situation. Remedial measures are also available if a student chooses not to pursue an investigation. At the conclusion of an investigation, university resources remain available to assist students with the on-going effects of the reported conduct.”

Vanderbilt also sent News 2 a statement saying, “Vanderbilt is committed to combating sexual assault and holding perpetrators accountable. At Vanderbilt, and as with all universities, there are a number of ways victims can report incidents and seek support. When the victim of a sexual assault reports the incident to the police, or asks Vanderbilt to do so, a police investigation can be initiated. However, not all victims choose to make a report to law enforcement.

“Most reports are made to trusted faculty or staff by victims seeking support and resources, such as those offered at our Project Safe Center. Also, all reports of sexual assault on our campus that are not made to a confidential resource, regardless of whether or not a criminal investigation is conducted, are referred to our Title IX coordinator, whose office is charged with investigating whether there has been a violation of the university’s sexual misconduct policy.”

If you are a survivor and need help, you are not alone. Please call the Sexual Assault Center at 1-800-879-1999.