After walkout turns chaotic, Antioch H.S. students make stand for unity

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – After the national school walkout turned chaotic in Antioch Wednesday, a group of students are making a stand for unity.

The images from Antioch High School showed a stark contrast to peaceful school walk-outs around the country.

Some students said they’re disappointed because the day was about pushing for change after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, last month.

As band students gathered around the flag pole Wednesday morning, the American flag was torn town.

The band played the national anthem with respect and passion, trying to right a wrong.

“It was very emotional being outside watching the flag being put up after yesterday being disrespected, and to show that we can come together and show who we really are inside. I did shed some tears because it was really emotionally and heartbreaking,” said Antioch High junior, Amanda Arias. “It was bittersweet.”

Antioch High Band director Chris Janowiak decided to gather the band together and play the national anthem as the flags were being raised Thursday.

They also honored the 17 students killed in the school shooting in Florida by playing bells and sent the message they intended to send Wednesday.

“Having stricter gun control is going to make it a lot easier to make students feel safe at school and even outside a school in public areas and things like that, because gun violence is not just a school issue it’s just most prominent in schools recently and so that’s what we want to basically shine attention on,” student Sarah Moseley said.

During the national school walkout across the country Wednesday, a few students at Antioch decided to take down the American flag, and jumped on top of a Metro police vehicle causing damage.

“I know yesterday can’t be undone, it will never be erased, I just want to make sure that people realized that wasn’t the whole school – that’s wasn’t what the school is about. What the school is about is today, the good things,” student Jayon Savely said.

An investigation is underway to determine if the students will be charged.

“Vandalism, extreme disruption and reckless endangerment are the three codes we’re looking at now,” MPNS Chief Security officer Dr. Tony Majors said.

One student who posted the video on social media has been the target of threats from other students.

“I don’t think students were right in threatening,” Antioch High School senior Fares Ali said. “I think the handful of students who threatened were embarrassed about their own actions and wanted somebody to blame.”

Students hope Thursday’s action will put the school back in a more favorable light.

“It was the right thing to do. We didn’t get the opportunity to do it yesterday the right way,” Arias said.

School officials are reviewing surveillance video from Antioch High School and Metro police are viewing social media videos trying to identify the students who caused the disturbance.

They could face disciplinary actions from suspension to being expelled from school for an entire school year, or face criminal charges.