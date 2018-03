NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have issued a murder warrant for a man in the death of a Madison woman.

Murder warrants were issued for 35-year-old Matthew Luther McGinnis in the Monday evening death of Nicole Stephens.

Stephens was found shot to death in a shed behind her Sussex Drive home.

If you see McGinnis or know where he is, please contact Metro police at 615-742-7463. Police are offering a reward.