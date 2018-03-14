Video released of Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting man

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Prosecutors have released video of the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma man by his bond agent — who was acquitted in the case — that shows the man asking why he was being arrested before he’s shot.

A jury found Chasity Carey not guilty on Friday of first-degree murder in the Aug. 9 death of Brandon Williams. Jurors were shown the video in court.

Carey called Williams to her Stillwater office planning to revoke his bond and arrest him.

The video shows Carey, her son and Williams talking before Carey closes a door. Williams stands and is told to put his hands behind his back, but refuses and asks “Why?” He then moves out of camera view.

Carey then pulls a gun from a desk and fires once, fatally striking Williams in the back. Carey testified that the shooting was self-defense.

Some have argued that Carey was “overcharged” and that a manslaughter charge might have been more appropriate. Payne County District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas said she stood by her decision to seek a first-degree murder conviction. A manslaughter charge “was not appropriate at the time of filing,” she said in a statement issued Tuesday.