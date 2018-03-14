Twists, turns continue for medical cannabis bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The road to medical cannabis in Tennessee remains full of twists and turns with the latest curve coming Wednesday afternoon.

After dramatically passing a subcommittee two weeks ago with a tie-breaking vote by House Speaker Beth Harwell, this year’s medical cannabis bill has not yet faced a full committee vote.

Votes on the bill have been postponed twice.

The latest came Wednesday when House Sponsor Jeremy Faison said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation noticed there was nothing to prevent felons from operating a cannabis grow facility.

Representative Faison said that would be changed with an amendment ready by next week.

The overall bill allows an oil form of cannabis for medical purposes only in such things as pills, patches or ointments, and no smoking of the plant.

The bill also cities medical conditions for the cannabis oil such as cancer, Parkinson’s or PTSD and lays out how a new commission would oversee licensing and distribution.

House sponsor Faison remains confident he will have the votes to wind through the committee process.

Over in the senate, with lingering opposition from its leaders, the path there is more precarious with Lt. Governor Randy McNally predicting medical cannabis will fail.

Like so many controversial bills, medical cannabis looks like its fate this year will be decided in the waning days of the session.

The medical cannabis bill faces votes in front of several different committees before it can advance for full senate or house votes.