Titans keep Jones, Kline and Spain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On the first official day of free agency, the Titans held on to three of their own, striking deals with Josh Kline, Daquan Jones and Quinton Spain.

The Titans agreed to terms on a multi-year deal with Jones who was a three-year starter. He had 3.5 sacks last season in only 12 games before tearing the biceps in his right arm.

Over his four-year career in Tennessee, Jones has tallied 145 tackles, six sacks and 35 quarterback pressures. The Titans took Jones in the fourth round in 2015.

Offensive guard Josh Kline also got a new deal Wednesday morning before free agency officially hit. Kline’s deal is reportedly worth $26 million over four years.

Kline has started the last two seasons for the Titans at right guard after they picked him up off the waiver wire when he was released by the New England Patriots.

Spain has started 27 games at left guard and was tendered a contract and is a restricted free agent. That means if another team offers him a contract the Titans can match or accept draft pick compensation in return.