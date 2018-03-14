Take 2: Before you dig, dial TN811

Buried utility lines can exist just about anywhere, including underneath your property. If you’re about to start a project, from landscaping to building a new home, there’s something you need to do before you break ground.

State law requires a call to 811 three working days before a digging project begins. It’s a really simple process.

Craig Ingram with Tennessee 811 says they will notify all utility operators in your area. They will come to your home or business and mark the approximate location of the buried utilities, and it’s completely free.

Ingram warns if you hit a utility line it can be very expensive and dangerous.

So don’t forget – dial 811 on your phone, or visit tn811.com.