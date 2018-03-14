Surveillance captures car theft at Mt. Juliet gas station

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Surveillance video at a Mt. Juliet Shell station captured a car theft.

Officers said it happened a little after 7:30 p.m. on Mar.11 at the Shell gas station in the 14000 block of Lebanon Road.

The victim went inside the store to buy items, but left the car running and unlocked, according to police.

A black late 2000’s model BMW with a spare tire on the front drivers side pulled up and one of the persons hops out and steals the victim’s car.

The suspect is described as a tall, light skinned black man.

Police recovered the car after it was involved in a shooting-related incident in Nashville on Mar. 12.

Anyone with any information about those responsible for this crime are encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website.