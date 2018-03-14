Search continues for missing Murfreesboro teen

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Search efforts were underway in Murfreesboro Wednesday afternoon, trying to find an Oakland High School student who has been missing for a week now.

Molly Spies has a heart condition and may be without her medication.

She was last seen at a local coffee shop.

News 2 talked with employees who want her found as much as her family.

At Just Love Coffee in Murfreesboro, not only do they have a love for a perfect cup of Joe, employees have a love for their customers as well.

“Safety and concern we have for all of our customers,” said Just Love Marketing Director D.J. Smith.

So when owners found out Molly Spies, 17, was last seen at one of their coffee shops, they too became concerned.

“The last thing we want to have happen is something to not be right when they are here,” Smith said. “We are a safe place and we certainly respect all of our customers who come in here.”

Since Molly apparently wasn’t a regular, employees didn’t realize she had been there.

“It’s very difficult for us to remember everybody that come through especially after several days have passed by, so that’s a little bit of a challenge to remember,” Smith said.

But he’s hoping customers did see her.

“We are hoping some customers will recognize her, that someone was sitting right at the table next to her that can remember anything about her visit here,” he said.

The Oakland high school student has a heart condition and just to think she may be without her medication worries Just Love employees too.

“The thought that someone is in distress that they were last seen here, we genuinely took that seriously,” Smith said.

Owners have put her picture in all three of their Murfreesboro locations, as well as made a plea for her safe return on social media.

“If anybody has any information to contact the detective covering this case,” the marketing director said.

Employees said they can only image what the missing girl’s family is going through.

“Our hearts go out to her family right now at this time, and let them know they are in our thoughts and prayers and we hope geninuely hope for Molly’s safe return,” said Smith.

Police have gotten several leads and they are following up on each and every one of them, but so far no signs of Molly.

Spies is five feet, five inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

She apparently has a heart-condition that requires medicine.

If you have any information that could be helpful please give Murfreesboro Police Detective Tommy Roberts a call (615) 893-1311.