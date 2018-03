MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are searching for a convicted felon who is considered armed and dangerous.

Johnathan Young, 36, is wanted in Murfreesboro on multiple felony warrants, including aggravated robbery and assault.

Young is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 260 pounds.

Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.

If you have any information please call local law enforcement pic.twitter.com/KAalhlGDSe — PIO (@MboroPoliceDept) March 13, 2018