Metro police: 81 percent of stolen vehicles taken with keys inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are encouraging people to lock their cars and take the keys with them when parking.

The department said that car theft reports from Mar. 4 through Mar. 10 show that 81 percent of the cars taken were easy targets due to keys being left inside or made available to thieves.

According to police, of the 43 cars that were stolen during that time, 35 of them were the easy targets. 17 of the 43 cars stolen were left running without the driver present.

The department’s ‘PARK SMART’ campaign continues to encourage drivers to lock their doors, secure any valuables, and remove the keys.

Police are also encouraging citizens to shop smart by not leaving purses or other valuables unattended in shopping carts or in plain view in vehicles, even for a short time.